Emir of the state of Qatar Visiting Ethiopia

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The Emir of the state of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, has arrived in Addis Ababa today for a two day official visit in Ethiopia.

The Emir of Qatar is visiting Ethiopia for the first time since he took power in 2013. The visit is part of the Emir’s tour to several African countries.

Today, the Emir has discussed with President Mulatu Teshome and Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn bilateral and issues of common concern.

In addition to the bilateral talks to be held to further enhance cooperation, the two sides are expected to conclude agreements and MoUs.

According to the Embassy of Qatar in Addis Ababa, agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption for the holders of diplomatic and service passports between the two countries is among the accords that are expected to be inked,