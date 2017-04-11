Spotlighting the Newly Established Think-tank in Tigray (Video)

Awramba Times (Mekelle) – A research institute, named Tigray policy implementation research and study think tank, was recently established in Mekelle, by a group of Tigray-born scholars and academicians, to perform scientific research on policy implementations in Tigray regional state.

What is it all about? What duties and responsibilities does it have? What benefits would the regional administration and the governing party of the region be entitled to get from it? And would it really be politically impartial?

Awramba Times has produced a short video production, conducting an interview with chairman of the Think-tank on the matter. Please watch below