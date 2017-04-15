Ethiopia Admonishes Its Illegal Citizens in Saudi to Return Home

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The government of Ethiopia disclosed that about 200 Ethiopians have been repatriated from Saudi Arabia, following Saudi Arabia’s 90-day amnesty granted to foreign nationals who want to return to their countries of origin, the ministry of foreign affairs said.

In his regular briefing on Friday, Ministry Spokesperson Meles Alem said despite ministry’s adequate preparation, Ethiopian Embassy in Saudi provided travel documents to 4,000 citizens. The government expects more Ethiopians to report to the embassy and settle their return.

The ministry is doing its level best to ensure the safe return of Ethiopians via its embassy and a command post has also been established to foster the reparation, according to the spokesperson.

The members of the command post also traveled to Saudi and held discussion with senior officials of the country on how citizens can easily get exit visas. And temporary offices have also been opened to foster the process. The command post further conferred with Riyadh and Judah Missions on possible challenges related to issuing travel documents and their solutions.