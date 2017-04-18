Awramba Times (Mekelle) – An International conference on women in science, innovation and development kicks off in Mekelle, capital city of the Tigray regional state, last week.

The conference which was organized by Mekelle university was attended by high ranking federal and regional government and non-government officials, ministers, ambassadors, academicians and scientists from around the world.

Senior researchers who represent various institutions of Europe, the Caribbean, Africa and Ethiopia have presented their research papers at the conference.

While delivering his keynote speech at the opening of the conference, President of the Mekelle University, Dr. Kindeya Gebrehiwot said the university has deliberately decided to organize this conference, which according to him “timely and very important” as it addresses the 25-year-old university’s two core values. “your presence here shows how we all have valued the importance of women in science” Dr. Kindeya added.

