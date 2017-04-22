Ethiopia Set to Launch Its own Satellite Television Transmission Platform

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) –

The Information Network Security Agency of Ethiopia (INSA) has launched a National Integrated Satellite Television Transmission Platform that would serve public and community media in Ethiopia, reports ENA.

INSA Director-General, Major General Teklebirhan Wolde-Aregay said the platform named “Ethiosat” will contribute to the effort underway to ensure equality and fairness of media usage as well as to create informed community.

Currently, there are 15 to 20 television channels that rent satellites individually to transmit their programs, the director-general stated, adding that the platform would create opportunities to all television stations to transmit from one platform.

Furthermore, he noted that it will also drastically cut the foreign currency fee that is currently paid to satellite service providers, beyond ensuring their security as well as expanding access.

Ethiosat will enable Ethiopia to have its own satellite television transmission platform which would be based on the digitalization of TV transmission, he added.

According to Major General Teklebirhan, the agency is also striving to transfer TV transmission technology from analogue to digital.

Sources: (ENA and Ezaga)