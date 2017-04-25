Opposition figure Merera Gudina Presents preliminary objections to court

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Opposition figure and Chairman of the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), Merera Gudina (PhD), has presented preliminary objections to the federal court where he is standing trial on terrorism and other criminal charges.

Merera Gudina was charged along with two others, Jawar Mohammed, a popular Oromo activist and Executive Director of the Oromia Media Network and Berhanu Nega. The charges were made known on February 23, 2017.

The Addis Standard news portal reports that with the current objections raised by Gudina, the case was adjourned until May 4 in order for prosecutors to respond to the objections.

Dr. Merera according to court papers insisted that his trip to Belgium and the European Parliament address should not be reasons for his continued detention. He added that his trip had nothing to do with trespassing the state of emergency, which is one of the charges prosecutors have pressed.

He also denied claimes that he granted interviews to anti-government media outlets, the basis of which was a spike in protests in the restive regions.

Police have arrested Merera Gudina on November 30, 2016 immediately after returning back to his home country from abroad for trespassing the state of emergency rulings.