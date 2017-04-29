UN Human Rights Commissioner Set to Visit Ethiopia

UN Press Release

(GENEVA/ADDIS ABABA) – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein will officially visit the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, at the invitation of the Government, from 2 to 4 May 2017.

Zeid will meet Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, Speaker of the House of People’s Representatives Abadula Gemeda and other high-ranking Ethiopian officials, to discuss the human rights situation in Ethiopia and the work of the UN Human Rights Office in the country. He will in addition be meeting with Dr. Addisu Gebre-Egziabher, Chairperson of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, members of Ethiopian civil society organisations and political parties.

During his visit, Zeid will also hold discussions with leading African Union Commission officials, including the Chairperson of the Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat; AUC Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui; and AUC Commissioner for Political Affairs Cessouma Minata Samate. His talks with African Union officials will focus on plans to reinforce coordination between the UN and AU on human rights, in line with other recent steps to strengthen their partnership, including the recent signature in New York of a framework agreement on enhanced cooperation in peace and security.

At the end of his visit, on Thursday 4 May, the High Commissioner will hold a press conference at the UNECA Conference Centre in Addis Ababa.