Draft law of Oromia’s Special Interest in Addis Ababa: Summary

By Daniel Berhane (Horn affairs)

A leaked legislative document shows Oromia region is pushing for extensive rights in the capital city Addis Ababa. The draftproclamation to determine Oromia’s special interest in Addis Ababa was reportedly developed and tabled by Oromia regional state about two months ago.

The draft legislation is intended to determine the application of Article 49 (5) of the Constitution. The Constitution recognizes the Oromia’s special interest in Addis Ababa.

The implementation of the Constitutional provision was among the major agenda of the protests in Oromia last year. The federal and the regional governments pledged to translate Oromia’s special interest in Addis Ababa into effect within the year.

According to sources in the government, the draft legislation was prepared and tabled by Oromia’s ruling party OPDO/EPRDF to the federal leadership about two months ago.

There hasn’t been much progress on the matter as it was met with strong objections, insiders claim. The document which was being circulated among officials for weeks have surfaced in the public arena.

