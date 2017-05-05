Andrew Mitchell Endorses Dr. Tedros’ Candidature to lead WHO

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Andrew Mitchell, former Secretary of State for International Development and head of the Department for International Development (DfID) of the UK, has endorsed Dr. Tedros Adhanom’s candidature for WHO Top Post.

Andrew Mitchel is a British Conservative Party politician who has been the Member of Parliament since 2001. He has also served in the Cabinet as Secretary of State for International Development and later a government Chief Whip in the House of Commons.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom, who recently received the Paul Harris Fellow Award, has strong defenders, including some former aid officials in the United States.

Nicole Schiegg, former senior advisor of USAID currently working as an independent consultant of global development, underlined in her recent article published on Huffpost that while the other two candidates in this race are accomplished, Dr Tedros Adhanom of Ethiopia is the best choice [and] more qualified to lead WHO at this pivotal moment. Adding that “electing Dr. Tedros is the best way to ensure better health for all the world’s people” Nicole stated.

The final race for the post of the Director General of WHO is scheduled for May 2017.