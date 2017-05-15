50th Anniversary of AAU’s John F. Kennedy Library Celebrated with Photo Exhibition

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – In honor of the 50th Anniversary of President John F. Kennedy Memorial Library at Addis Ababa University (AAU), The United States Embassy partnered with AAU to host an event opening a new photo exhibition commemorating President Kennedy’s life and work, the US Embassy in Addis Ababa disclosed.

According to the Embassy’s press statement sent to Awramba Times, the exhibition will be on view at the University from May 15, 2017 through June 30, 2017 as part of the JFK 100 Centennial Celebration. The anniversary celebration also features a youth conference on 16 May 2017 and a panel discussion with professional librarians on “the 21st century library services and skill sets” on 17 May 2017. Both events honor President Kennedy’s legacy of encouraging youth participation in public service and expanding access to education.

“This library is a symbol of the ongoing partnership between the United States of America, which reaches far beyond the level of our governments, extending to business, educational institutions, and in direct relations between our people.”

Acting Deputy Chief of Mission of the US embassy, Lucy Abbot, was quoted as saing at the opening of the exhibition,

The photo exhibition, themed “American Visionary: John F. Kennedy’s Life and Times”, brings together images culled from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, Getty Images, private collections and the Kennedy family archives that capture the dramatic scope of Kennedy’s life. The exhibition is one of the most exhaustively researched collections of Kennedy photos ever assembled. “American Visionary” is based on the book JFK: A Vision for America.

“John F. Kennedy is still seen as a symbol around the world, representing and espousing the best and most universal elements of the American character,” said Stephen Kennedy Smith, Kennedy’s nephew and co-editor of JFK: A Vision for America, the press statement added.