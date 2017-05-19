Ethiopia Hit by 256 Grand Cyber Attacks in Six Months, INSA Reports

Ethiopia was hit by 256 grand cyber attacks in the first six months this fiscal year (2016/17), according to the Information Network Security Agency (INSA) of Ethiopia, reports FBC.

Telecommunication, financial institutions and infrastructures were among the targets of the attacks, Mohammed Edris, communication head of INSA told Fana Broadcasting Corporate yesterday.

He said Ethiopia was one of the 11 African nations targeted by last Friday’s Wanna Cry ransomware cyber attack that hit 155 countries worldwide.

According to Mohammed, INSA was able to prevent the cyber attacks without causing serious damages.

Taking into consideration that the threats will continue in the future, the agency is working in collaboration with institutions that are at risk of cyber attacks, he said.

Moreover, an agreement has been reached with Mekele University and Addis Ababa University Institute of Technology to launch cyber education in second degree program next Ethiopian academic year, the communication head said.

Sources:FBC and Ezaga