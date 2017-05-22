Anti-Dr. Tedros protesters in Geneva clash each other over Teddy Afro’s new Song

☞ Representatives of African heads of states officially demand investigation of an intruder

Awramba Times (Geneva) – About 20 protesters gathered in Switzerland, Geneva, to denounce the candidacy of Dr. Tedros Adhanom for the post of WHO Director-General, clashed each other over Teddy Afro’s new song, Ethiopia.

The anti-Dr. Tedros protesters used to wave several flags of opposition groups such as OLF, Ginbot 7 and ONLF, were shouting slogans accompanied by the newly released song of the popular Ethiopian pop star Teddy Afro, named “Ethiopia”.

Representatives of the OLF expressed their anger with the song, saying “the song doesn’t represent us”. After a while, the controversy led the protesters to clash each other until they were dispersed by police.

Meanwhile, representatives of the African heads of states have officially demanded an investigation of a certain intruder, named Zelalem Tesema, who shouted inside the WHO Assembly, in Geneva.