Dr. Tedros of Ethiopia Elected as the First African Director-General of WHO

by · May 23, 2017

7 Responses

  1. ethoash says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    o! almighty God

    after all all the dram help elect THE GOLDEN KID … i tell u something even WHO love little dram … now those protester will keeep who HOT AGAIN …

    THIS SHOULD BE HOLIDAY IN ETHIOPIA

  2. nana says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    መቼም ማንም እንደማያስቆምህ እናውቅ ነበር ፡፡

    አሁን የኢትዮጵያ ህዝብ በአይኑ በብረቱ አንድ ነገር አየ ፡፡ ኢትዮጵያ ኢትዮጵያ ብለው አደንዝዘው መልሠው ሊገዙ የሚፉልጉ የትእቢትና የእብጠት ወኪሎች ትክክለኛው መጠርያቸው ጎጠኛ ባለ ትንንሽ አእምሮዎች መሆናቸው ታወቀ ፡፡

    ዘረኝነታቸውን በባንዲራ ሸፍነው ሊመለሱ መሆኑን ሁሉም አውቋል ፡፡
    አለም በምክነያትና በስራ እንጂ በፈጠራ ወሬ አትመራም ፡፡ ኢትዮጵያውያን ብቻ ሳይሆን አለምም አፍንጫችሁን ላሱ ብሏቿል ፡፡
    ጎጠኛ መንደሬ !

  3. Shalom says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    What a victory to Ethiopia and Africa! Proud of you Sir.
    I am totally confident that you will lead this organisation to a new level of height.
    The barking, small minded, crooked freelance mercenaries, working for the enemy of Ethiopia would hide in embarrassment.

    YA NABARO YETEBALE SEW DEGMO, JIB ABARO YIBLWNA, KE DENKORO DIASPORA GAR MEMODAMODU ENDMAYTEKEM AWKO YIGADEM. DEDEB.

  4. Hayelom says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Congragulations to all Africans!!!

  5. DEBREMICHAEL GEBREMICHAEL says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    ANOTHER PROOF TIGRAYAWIS ARE THE GOLDEN WORLD CLASS PEOPLE THAT CAN LEAD THE WHOLE WORLD .

    THE DAFNTAM AMARA , OROMO , SOMALI , ANUAK , AND SO ON MUST TRY TO GO TO SCHOOL BEFORE THEY TRY TO BAD MOUTH THE GOLDEN PEOPLE-TIGRAYAWIS .

  6. Muller says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Congratulations to all Ethiopians in general, to Tigrians and to Dr. ADHANOM in particular, shame and death to all dark thinkers and opponents like Shaebia and Gim7. Tigrians and the Woyane spirit is growing in the whole world, and the back thinkers of Ethiopia are deepening in their struggle by the day. We Tigrians are proud Ethiopians, our SUCCESS never fails, our struggle continues to flourish with Victory and POVERTY reduction. Remember WHO is WHO, IT IS YOUR HIGHNESS DR. ADHANOM G/YESUS. KNEEL DOWN AND BOW YOUR HEADS.

  7. Mahmoud says:
    May 23, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    There is no any single country established with one ethnic group, language, culture, religion and party. But it looks that, the toxic Ethiopian diaspora have never learned from reality and history. those groups have used the tendency to hijack all political issues for their own purposes. Those people are concerned of advancing one ethnic group and their narrow interests only. They use racial and ethnic hatred as a convenient means of struggle. The disgrace opposition and campaign by those groups against the candidacy of Dr.Tewdros Adhanom is part and parcel of this strategy. Shame on you!!!!

