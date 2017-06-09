Government ownership of Ethio-telecom saved the country from the woes, says Debretsion Gebremichael
In his exclusive interview with the HornAffairs.com, an online media outlet based in Addis Ababa, Debretsion also commented about the internet blackouts in the past twelve months.
While responding to a question raised by the editor of Horn Affairs whether security considerations were the real motive behind the government’s monopoly of telecom services.
He dismissed the allegation, arguing that the government doesn’t need to have a monopoly to conduct surveillance or shutdown services.
“You don’t need a monopoly to do that, you only need to be government”, said Minister Debretsion. Debretsion cited the participation of Google and Microsoft in United States surveillance programs, despite private ownership of telecom services.
Please watch below
How many billions spent so far for the weak ethio telecom?
Mr Dawit. Please issue nation wide articles than about disgraced individials.
Very informative, honest and natural responses. The journalist did a good job. He limited his questions to one aspect and let the Minister explained it.
Dr. Debretsiyon spoke in a very simple terms to explain the complex issue. I see a real intellectual who is knowledgeable, who knows how to use his education towards his mission and tell a complex national story in real, everyday language. Please keep on doing the good work. Do not get discouraged with the lies of the empty brain talking heads in the diaspora. Bless.