Government ownership of Ethio-telecom saved the country from the woes, says Debretsion Gebremichael

by · June 9, 2017

Tags:

admin

Awramba Times is a US based online journal providing up-to-date news and analysis about Ethiopia email us: editor@awrambatimes.com

You may also like...

3 Responses

  1. Be ewnetu says:
    June 12, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    How many billions spent so far for the weak ethio telecom?

    Reply
  2. Be ewnetu says:
    June 12, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Mr Dawit. Please issue nation wide articles than about disgraced individials.

    Reply
  3. Shalom says:
    June 13, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Very informative, honest and natural responses. The journalist did a good job. He limited his questions to one aspect and let the Minister explained it.

    Dr. Debretsiyon spoke in a very simple terms to explain the complex issue. I see a real intellectual who is knowledgeable, who knows how to use his education towards his mission and tell a complex national story in real, everyday language. Please keep on doing the good work. Do not get discouraged with the lies of the empty brain talking heads in the diaspora. Bless.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

Ad

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Awramba Tube Most Watched

Ethiopian Postal Service Enterprise

Friday, June 16, 2017, 2:21 pm