Government ownership of Ethio-telecom saved the country from the woes, says Debretsion Gebremichael

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), Miniter of Communication and Information Technology said that government ownership of Ethio-telecom has saved the country from the woes of privatized telecom.In his exclusive interview with the HornAffairs.com, an online media outlet based in Addis Ababa, Debretsion also commented about the internet blackouts in the past twelve months.

While responding to a question raised by the editor of Horn Affairs whether security considerations were the real motive behind the government’s monopoly of telecom services.

He dismissed the allegation, arguing that the government doesn’t need to have a monopoly to conduct surveillance or shutdown services.

“You don’t need a monopoly to do that, you only need to be government”, said Minister Debretsion. Debretsion cited the participation of Google and Microsoft in United States surveillance programs, despite private ownership of telecom services.

Please watch below