Ethiopia Vows to Extend More Support for Sustainable Peace Between Qatar and the Gulf Region Countries

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The government of Ethiopia has expressed its preparedness to extend more support for sustainable peace and stability between Qatar and the Gulf region countries, the spokesperson office of the ministry of foreign Affairs said.

According to the official facebook account of the spokesperson office of the ministry of foreign Affairs, Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has sent a message to Emir of Qatar, H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with an intent to see sustainable peace and stability in the gulf region.

While delivering PM Hailemariam’s message to the Emir of Qatar, H.E Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, told H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad that his government is ready to provide all kinds of assistants to restore sustainable peace and prosperity between Qatar and the rest of Gulf region countries through diplomatic manner.

H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on the occasion reminded Ethiopia’s historic role in reconciling such conflicts in the Gulf region through diplomatic manner and appreciated its initiative today for being the first African nation to show solidarity and concern on the matter. He also underlined that his country is ready to resolve in peaceful and diplomatic manner in collaboration with concerned stakeholders.

Dr. Workneh also met his Qatari counterpart, H.E Sheikh Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of foreign affairs, on boosting various bilateral relations of both brotherly countries and discussed on issues of common interest.

On the other hand the ministry of foreign affairs issued a statement yesterday as Ethiopia is closely following developments on the Djibouti and Eritrea border after the withdrawal of Qatari soldiers from previously held position between Djibouti and Eritrea to separate the two forces.

The ministry of foreign affairs statement underlined that Ethiopia fully supports the position of the AU Commission Chairperson issued on 17th of June 2017, which proposed the deployment of fact finding mission to the area. Ethiopia also calls all parties to the conflict for restraint from escalating tensions and resolve differences in peaceful means. It encourages the United Nations to support in this endeavor.

The current diplomatic crisis in the Gulf region

The Gulf has been hit by its biggest diplomatic crisis in years after Arab nations including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of destabilizing the region with its support for Islamist groups.

The countries said they would halt all land, air and sea traffic with Qatar, eject its diplomats and order Qatari citizens to leave the Gulf states within 14 days. Shoppers in the Qatari capital, Doha, meanwhile packed supermarkets amid fears the country, which relies on imports from its neighbors, would face food shortages after Saudi Arabia closed its sole land border.

Social media reports from Doha showed supermarket shelves empty as nervous consumers began to worry that stock of food and water would run out. As much as 40% of Qatar’s food comes over the Saudi border.

The small but very wealthy nation, the richest in the world per capita, was also expelled from a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

According to the Guardin, Saudi Arabia said it took the decision to cut diplomatic ties owing to Qatar’s “embrace of various terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at destabilizing the region”, including the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaida, Islamic State and groups supported by Iran in Saudi Arabia’s restive eastern province of Qatif.

Egypt’s foreign ministry accused Qatar of taking an “antagonist approach” towards the country and said “all attempts to stop it from supporting terrorist groups failed”. It gave the Qatari ambassador 48 hours to leave Egypt, and ordered its own chargé d’affaires in Qatar to return to Cairo within 48 hours.

The tiny island nation of Bahrain blamed its decision on Qatar’s “media incitement, support for armed terrorist activities, and funding linked to Iranian groups to carry out sabotage and spreading chaos in Bahrain”.

In a sign of Qatar’s growing isolation, Yemen’s internationally backed government – which no longer holds its capital and large portions of the country – joined the move to break relations, as did the Maldives and the government based in eastern Libya.