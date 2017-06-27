Ethiopia: Council of Ministers Approves Draft Legislation to ensure Oromia’s Special Privilege in Addis Ababa
Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The council of ministers has approved a draft legislation that ensures Oromia regional state’s special interest in the capital Addis Ababa.
While addressing questions raised during a discussion held with elders three weeks ago in Nekemte town, Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said activities are being undertaken to ensure the special privileges of Oromia State in Addis Ababa, in accordance with the constitution.
Hailemariam on the occasion said that discussions have been held with concerned bodies on how the region can benefit economically and socially from Addis Ababa.
The draft bill that was approved today by the council of ministers to ensure the special privilege of the State of oromia, will be presented to the House of Peoples’ Representatives for final approval in the near future.
Does Tigrai benefited from fedral by special bonus from federal budget of thr tourust section in Tigrai? Is not good idea to invest on Shire park?
Does the governement hear some quations without uprising like Oromia?
Hhhhmmm Special benefit is to take all the rest in a matter of time.
ጥሩ ውሣኔ ነው ፡፡ አፈፃፀም ላይ ምንም አይነት ችግር እንዳይፈጠር ልቅም ተደርጎ ይጠና ፡፡ ልቅም ተደርጎ ይተንተን ፡፡ልቅም ተደርጎ ለወደፊቱ የሚኖረው እንደምታ ይመርመር ፡፡
በተረፈ ወደ ኢኮኖሚያዊ እድገታችን በይበልጥ እናተኩር ፡፡
ድህነት ሲመታ ሚልየን ችግሮቻችን በአንዴ ይወድቃሉ ፡፡
Who’s next? Deredawa or Hawasa??
Let’s hope this will not lead to a more worrying demands from the Oromo Peoples’ Democratic Organization (OPDO), .I have heard of business owners hinting possible relocation,aborting investment plans .and selling off existing business and properties.there is uneasiness and fear that rent and business tax may rise while property prices may plummet.
It is highly likely we may see some known organizations moving their headquarters to the north where demand for properties and land are growing.
Amhara National Democratic Movement (ANDM) is expecting to see businesses flock as well as huge number of diaspora amharas eyeing the amhara state..Bahir dar is already is showing its potential as an attractive alternative.
my comment is based on real and verifiable estimates and trends that are seen currently at one of the well known real estate agent where I work.