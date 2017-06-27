Ethiopia: Council of Ministers Approves Draft Legislation to ensure Oromia’s Special Privilege in Addis Ababa

by · June 27, 2017

Tags:

admin

Awramba Times is a US based online journal providing up-to-date news and analysis about Ethiopia email us: editor@awrambatimes.com

You may also like...

5 Responses

  1. Be ewnetu says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:39 am

    Does Tigrai benefited from fedral by special bonus from federal budget of thr tourust section in Tigrai? Is not good idea to invest on Shire park?
    Does the governement hear some quations without uprising like Oromia?

    Reply
  2. Justice says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Hhhhmmm Special benefit is to take all the rest in a matter of time.

    Reply
  3. Sunson says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    ጥሩ ውሣኔ ነው ፡፡ አፈፃፀም ላይ ምንም አይነት ችግር እንዳይፈጠር ልቅም ተደርጎ ይጠና ፡፡ ልቅም ተደርጎ ይተንተን ፡፡ልቅም ተደርጎ ለወደፊቱ የሚኖረው እንደምታ ይመርመር ፡፡

    በተረፈ ወደ ኢኮኖሚያዊ እድገታችን በይበልጥ እናተኩር ፡፡
    ድህነት ሲመታ ሚልየን ችግሮቻችን በአንዴ ይወድቃሉ ፡፡

    Reply
  4. Moltotal Demie says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Who’s next? Deredawa or Hawasa??

    Reply
  5. marty says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Let’s hope this will not lead to a more worrying demands from the Oromo Peoples’ Democratic Organization (OPDO), .I have heard of business owners hinting possible relocation,aborting investment plans .and selling off existing business and properties.there is uneasiness and fear that rent and business tax may rise while property prices may plummet.
    It is highly likely we may see some known organizations moving their headquarters to the north where demand for properties and land are growing.
    Amhara National Democratic Movement (ANDM) is expecting to see businesses flock as well as huge number of diaspora amharas eyeing the amhara state..Bahir dar is already is showing its potential as an attractive alternative.
    my comment is based on real and verifiable estimates and trends that are seen currently at one of the well known real estate agent where I work.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

Ad

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Awramba Tube Most Watched

Ethiopian Postal Service Enterprise

Sunday, July 2, 2017, 10:25 am