Ethiopia: Council of Ministers Approves Draft Legislation to ensure Oromia’s Special Privilege in Addis Ababa

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The council of ministers has approved a draft legislation that ensures Oromia regional state’s special interest in the capital Addis Ababa.

While addressing questions raised during a discussion held with elders three weeks ago in Nekemte town, Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said activities are being undertaken to ensure the special privileges of Oromia State in Addis Ababa, in accordance with the constitution.

Hailemariam on the occasion said that discussions have been held with concerned bodies on how the region can benefit economically and socially from Addis Ababa.

The draft bill that was approved today by the council of ministers to ensure the special privilege of the State of oromia, will be presented to the House of Peoples’ Representatives for final approval in the near future.