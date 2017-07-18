Ambassador Redwan Hussien Discusses with his newly Appointed Irish Counterpart in Dublin
Both Ambassadors have raised issues of bilateral concern and agreed to boost the brotherly ties of both nations to a higher level.
Ethiopia and Ireland have established diplomatic relations in 1994 (after two years of the downfall of the communist military junta).
The same year Ireland opened an embassy in Addis Ababa and so did Ethiopia in Dublin.
In February 1995, both nations have signed a Technical Agreement, followed by a visit of Joan Burton, Ireland’s state minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of development cooperation.
In 2002, the late Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi has paid an official state visit to Ireland.
The former Ethiopian Minister of Youth & Sport Ambassador Redwan Hussien had made sure the Ethiopian youth be physically fit to pro-long their wellness enjoying good health. I hope he continue his work in improoving public health along with his current job as a diplomat.
