Ambassador Redwan Hussien Discusses with his newly Appointed Irish Counterpart in Dublin

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – H. E Redwan Hussien, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Ireland, has met his Irish counterpart, Sonja Hyland, the newly appointed ambassador of Ireland to Ethiopia.

Both Ambassadors have raised issues of bilateral concern and agreed to boost the brotherly ties of both nations to a higher level.

Ethiopia and Ireland have established diplomatic relations in 1994 (after two years of the downfall of the communist military junta).

The same year Ireland opened an embassy in Addis Ababa and so did Ethiopia in Dublin.

In February 1995, both nations have signed a Technical Agreement, followed by a visit of Joan Burton, Ireland’s state minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of development cooperation.

In 2002, the late Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi has paid an official state visit to Ireland.