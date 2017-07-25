[Breaking News] Corruption Crackdown Intensifies in Ethiopia, Dozens of Senior Public Officials Arrested

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The government of Ethiopia on Tuesday embarked on a sweeping crackdown against organized corruption crime, arrested nearly 34 senior public officials, investors and a broker, in an effort to stamp out what has become a nearly existential threat to the nation’s growing economy.

Ethiopia’s communication minister Negeri Lencho (PhD), told local public media reporters in a press conference that the officials had been arrested after police investigations, plus probes by the attorney general and auditor general’s offices.

Negeri Lencho also stated that the suspects had been serving as senior officials in the ministry of finance and economic cooperation, federal and Addis Ababa roads authority and the sugar industry.

The minister, in his media briefing, didn’t disclose the names of the suspects but called on the public to lodge complaints about suspected corruption, adding that more arrests would be made in the coming days.

Confidential sources close to the case disclosed to Awramba Times that a former minister, another former state minister and former director general of roads authority are among the long list of suspected public officials.