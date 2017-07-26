Ethiopian President Dr. Mulatu Teshome Appoints 12 New Ambassadors to Different Countries

by · July 26, 2017

Tags:

admin

Awramba Times is a US based online journal providing up-to-date news and analysis about Ethiopia email us: editor@awrambatimes.com

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

Ad

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Awramba Tube Most Watched

Ethiopian Postal Service Enterprise

Friday, July 28, 2017, 8:53 pm