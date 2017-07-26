Ethiopian President Dr. Mulatu Teshome Appoints 12 New Ambassadors to Different Countries

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Mulatu Teshome, has appointed twelve new ambassadors to different countries today.

According to the press statement sent to Awramba times today, the list of the newly appointed ambassadors includes minister of federal affairs and pastoralist development Kassa Teklebrhan, minister of education Dr. Shiferaw Teklemariam, former civil service minister Aster Mamo, special envoy to the prime minister, Amb. Berhane Gebrekirstos, commisioner of federal ethics and anti-corruption commision ato Ali Suleiman, chairman of Ethiopian election board Prof. Merga Bekana, President of the Addis Ababa university Prof. Admasu Tsegaye, special Assistant to the prime minister ato Ewnetu Bilata and others.

The newly appointed ambassadors will serve as plenipotentiaries in the country of their assignments, the statement said.

While announcing the appointment of the new ambassadors, President Dr. Mulatu has urged the newly appointed ambassadors to further deepen existing bilateral relationship with the respective countries.