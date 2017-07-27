Ethiopia: Anti-Corruption Crusade Continues, List of Suspected Public Officials and Investors Unveiled

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The government of Ethiopia continued its anti-corruption campaign on Tuesday, announcing the arrest of 34 people consisting of Public officials, investors and brokers, all have been suspected of stealing nearly 1 billion Ethiopian birr (nearly 43.5 million USD)

The long list of suspects has now reached 36 and their names are now unveiled by a local amharic newspaper, Click here to read from the Reporter.