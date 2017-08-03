Journalists’ Discussion on Ethiopia’s Sweeping Anti-Corruption Crackdown (Video)
The government of Ethiopia has embarked on a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown against senior public officials and investors last week.
Is corruption truly an existential threat to the nation’s survival at the moment? Would this effort alone enable the government of Hailemariam Desalegn to stamp out corruption?
Awramba Times presents a video discussion of Journalists Dawit Kebede and Daniel Berhane on the matter. Please watch part one and part two of the discussions consecutively.
ሁል ጊዜ የምለው ነገር ቢኖር አቶ ዳዊትን በሚሰራው ስራ መመስገን አለበት እላለሁ ስራውን በትክክል እየሰራ ስለሆነ ። በመቀጠል በሙስና የተጨማለቀውን ማንኛውም ሰው መንግስት እርምጃ መውሰድ አለበት ህዝብም ከመንግስት ጋር መቆን አለበት። አንዳንድ ዲያስፓራ የሚሉትንና የሚጮሁትን መስማት አያስፈልግም አጀንዳቸው ጥላቻና ምቀኝነት ነው ባጠቃላይ እንኾን አገር ሊመሩ ቤተሰባቸውን መምራት ያቃታቸው ግለሰቦች ናቸው አንዳንድ ዲያስፓራዎች ባጠቃላይ በጫት በመጠጥ በሽሻ ላይ የተዘፈቁ ግለሰቦች ናቸው አቶ ዳዊት በይበልጥ አሜሪካ እያለ በደንብ ያውቃቸዋል ምን አይነት ሰዎች እንደሆኑ ስለዚህ
ለነዚህ አይነቱ ሰው ጊዜ አጥፍቶ መናገር ፋይዳ የለውም።
በርታ አቶ ዳዊት
Dear Editor
Being a senior Indian Economist, having around a decade of experience in Ethiopia as professor, I don’t agree with the forecast on growth of Ethiopian economy on fake data and anti correption dramatic movement.
As a socio-economist, I have travelled around many towns and villages in Ethiopia out of my personal interest and interacted with different people across the different cross section of people in Ethiopia. The country is suffering under the shadow of dictatorship since 40 years i.e some time under Derge rule under the name of communism and some time under the Prime Minister Mellasse under the name of pseudo democracy for about 20 years, the same political system is carried even now.
Having an excellent resources in Ethiopia, corruption and autocracy type of governance are the two major hurdles in the growth of Ethiopian economy. What I found is that the political intellectuals always try to give wrong data to the international community to mislead the scenario in Ethiopia
Forget about freedom and human rights, it is dangerous political system, beyond the imagination of Edi-Amen of Uganda and Germany Hitler rule, against the humanity in Ethiopia where the military shoots the people on the heads brutally without any warning. I was stunned to see that and questioned my self how the military kill its own people brutally.
Besides the majority of the intellectuals, every common man in Ethiopia feels bad about the large scale corruption by the politicians, govt officials and connected businessmen across the country and could not open their mouth because of fear of death as well no freedom for media and journalists.
Every citizen in Ethiopia says that corruption is quite common by the ruling party related govt officials and businessmen. But It is wonderful to know recent strange news on the arrest of corrupted officials and middlemen in Ethiopia. Let us have a open debate on this issue.
Recently, happened to read about the Ethiopian budget and IMF appreciation on that. I am also reading several articles saying that there is an excellent growth in Ethiopian economy with highest GDP. All these things are one side appreciations based on the fake data and as a senior economist I expect an international pen debate on this.
For example:
I came to read the strange news on the arrest of corrupted officials and middlemen in Ethiopia which needs an open debate on this issue also.
To my perception, it is only a political drama and there is no case of punishing those arrested in the past. The corruption in Ethiopia is open secret from top to bottom at govt level because all the top level official positions and political positions are nominated positions only which is against to the principle of democracy.
When I worked in Maddawalabu University, I found huge curreption in construction, practical and office equipment and library books.during 2012 some dramatic arrest s was made and after some time they released them.without any punishment. Same in the case of Ambo University during 2015. I found huge library buildings and laboratories without books and equipment. I heard the same scenario in almost all Universities.
There is no strict financial and performance auditing and punishments for the corrupted. Every common citizen in Ethiopia say same thing and it is a major setback for the development of Ethiopia.
I heard that there was great fear to do corruption during Derge period and absolutely no fear for corruption after Derge time and even today in Ethiopia.
If any one question that what happened to several hundred billion USD International funds in the last two decades, the corruption scenario will come to open truth, because inspite of that several hundreds of billions USD international funds, why more than 70% of Ethiopians are below poverty line till today and why International community blindly giving funds without questioning this.
Unless the high level politicians and officers in Ethiopia open their heart and question themselves in this political drama, it is loss to their country only, as long as they hide the truth and focus wrong data to the informational community, as well as international community also must open the discussion to know the truth to set-right the Ethiopian economic with real-time scenario.
New York Times journalist also said Ethiopia faces dangers due to oppression of majority.
If the present PM Haile Marem really makes an historical anti-corruption move in Ethiopia, he will become histirical hero and may become father of Ethiopia Nation.
Prof PCS Reddy Economist India
Keep doing what u doing and we will see what is gonna happen. One of my friend visited tigrai 2 month ago and told me “i don’t know how tigrai was 20_26 year ago but right now comparing to some other cities in ethiopia it is way to go to catch up” and here u guys r fantasizing about non_ existence thing. I mean u dont Have anybody other than meles who can thinknor what?