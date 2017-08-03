Journalists’ Discussion on Ethiopia’s Sweeping Anti-Corruption Crackdown (Video)

Editor’s Note

The government of Ethiopia has embarked on a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown against senior public officials and investors last week.

Is corruption truly an existential threat to the nation’s survival at the moment? Would this effort alone enable the government of Hailemariam Desalegn to stamp out corruption?

Awramba Times presents a video discussion of Journalists Dawit Kebede and Daniel Berhane on the matter. Please watch part one and part two of the discussions consecutively.