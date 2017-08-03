Mekelle University Board Approves Full Professorship Promotion of Dr. Kindeya Gebrehiwot and Dr. Gidey Yirga

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The board of directors of Mekelle University has approved the full Professorship promotion of Dr. Kindeya Gebrehiwot and Dr. Gidey Yirga.

Dr. Kindeya Gebrehiwet, the third president of Mekelle university, which has been appointed by the Ministry of education since June 10, 2013, has led the Mekelle University on the path to success in the last four years.

The University board has also approved the full Professorship promotion for Dr. Gidey Yirga, a long time researcher and associate professor of the University’s College of natural computational sciences.