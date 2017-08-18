Ethiopia Benefiting from Economic Diplomacy, Says Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Video)

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The government of Ethiopia has announced that the country is working on economic diplomacy through its foreign missions to attract foreign investment, as part of the government’s overall effort to boost sustainable economic growth.

While briefing journalists on current events in Ethiopia last week, spoksperson of Ethiopia’s ministry of foreign affairs, Meles Alem, said that the ultimate goal of Ethiopia’s overall partnership in the global arena is to bring investment, hard currency and technology transfers back to Ethiopia.

“The political partnership we have with those developed and developing nations of east or west corners of the world is only a means to facilitate our long term goals in terms achieving economic development” the spoksperson said.

“As a result, the government is working hard in all possible meanses including economic diplomacy engagements to obtain hard currency through attracting foreign direct investments and technology transfers back to our growing economy at home” he added.

In terms of attracting investment, the ministry announced that 31 business forums were organized world wide and about 84 major international companies currently joined the Ethiopian market, in the last concluded fiscal year alone.

With regard to engineering and infrustracture technology transfers,

about 60 technology transfers and more than 236 technical and vocational projects has so far been operational.

