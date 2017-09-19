US Embassy Calls For Transparent Investigation Into Ethnic Violence on Oromia-Somali Border
Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa has urged Ethiopian authorities to conduct a transparent investigations into the recent ethnic violences on the Oromia-Ethiopian Somali Border, that led many to death and displacements.
“We are disturbed by the troubling reports of ethnic violence and the large-scale displacement of people living along the border between the Oromia and Somali regions, particularly in Hararge, although the details of what is occurring remain unclear” the US embassy underlined in a statement sent to Awramba Times today.
The embassy has also urged the Ethiopian government to conduct a transparent investigation into all allegations of violence and to hold those responsible accountable.
The statement further said that the local level communities must be encouraged and given space to seek peaceful resolutions to the underlying conflicts.
According to the embassy statement, the US government believes that Ethiopia’s future as a strong, prosperous, and democratic nation depends on open and inclusive political dialogue for all Ethiopians, greater government transparency, and strengthening the institutions of democracy and justice. Adding that these recent events underscore the need to make more rapid and concrete progress on reform in these areas.
It matters for Ethiopians:
Rejoice the cultural heritage
The Gada system, the indigenous democratic socio-political system of the Oromo people, has been inscribed on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity this week. The Gada system is a political, economic and social system with a long history with which the people of Oromo have been governing themselves in a democratic way. It incorporates the values and principles towards which the whole world has been striving such as: the respecting of the rights of women and children, conservation of environment, peaceful conflict resolution, mutual assistance, and the provision of asylum to seekers. The values and principles which the people of Oromo have been putting into practice have contributed significantly to the efforts of ensuring unity and solidarity of the people.