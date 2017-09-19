US Embassy Calls For Transparent Investigation Into Ethnic Violence on Oromia-Somali Border

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa has urged Ethiopian authorities to conduct a transparent investigations into the recent ethnic violences on the Oromia-Ethiopian Somali Border, that led many to death and displacements.

“We are disturbed by the troubling reports of ethnic violence and the large-scale displacement of people living along the border between the Oromia and Somali regions, particularly in Hararge, although the details of what is occurring remain unclear” the US embassy underlined in a statement sent to Awramba Times today.

The embassy has also urged the Ethiopian government to conduct a transparent investigation into all allegations of violence and to hold those responsible accountable.

The statement further said that the local level communities must be encouraged and given space to seek peaceful resolutions to the underlying conflicts.

According to the embassy statement, the US government believes that Ethiopia’s future as a strong, prosperous, and democratic nation depends on open and inclusive political dialogue for all Ethiopians, greater government transparency, and strengthening the institutions of democracy and justice. Adding that these recent events underscore the need to make more rapid and concrete progress on reform in these areas.