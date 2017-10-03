Data/Reporting Corruption One of the problems to be tackled in the Tigrai Region

By Gebremedhin Gebru

There are elementary schools in which shades (without the basic school

furniture and which are not conducive for teaching-learning process) are being used as classrooms. However, elementary school gross enrolment rate takes into account of only the number of children attending in elementary education irrespective of the fulfillment

of the basic school infrastructures. Some readers may argue that school furnishing is mainly related to quality of education, and not to enrolment. The question here is will it not be misleading to use such an indicator (elementary school gross enrolment rate); which includes the number of elementary school students who don’t have access to the

basic school infrastructure and the ones pursuing their elementary education in a

relatively well furnished school together to be used as an indicator?. I think this

indicator on educational achievement needs to be further qualified taking into account of such differences.

These are some examples of the problems which could be related with technical aspects of data/reporting corruption. However, the deliberate distortion of data/reports by experts and officials at different levels of the administration will be much more damaging.