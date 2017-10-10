Ethiopia Welcomes U.S. decision to lift Sanctions on Sudan

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The government of Ethiopia welcomed the United States decision to lift the 20 year-old economic sanctions imposed on Sudan, the ministry of foreign affairs disclosed.

According to the press statement sent to Awramba Times, from the ministry of foreign affairs spoksperson, The lift will be welcomed both in the Sudan and in the region as a step that will support and encourage further regional development, as it caused unnecessary and considerable problems to the Sudanese people.

“Sudan is more than a neighbor; we have a great deal in common with our strategic relationship built on close people-to-people relations,” the statement said.

“We have no doubt our relationship will benefit greatly from this decision as will the regional stability and development to which we are both committed; improvements for the Sudan will certainly benefit us all in the region.”