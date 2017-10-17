Bereket Simon Submits Resignation letter, Communication Minister Confirmed

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Bereket Simon, coordinator of FDRE policy research center, has submitted resignation letter to Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, Communication Minister Negeri Lencho (PhD) has confirmed.

Asked by the VOA-Amharic yesterday, Dr. Negeri Lencho said he knew nothing, but today he confirmed Bereket Simon’s letter of resignation to FanaBC.

Dr. Negeri Lencho also said the government was looking into the letter of resignation, but he added Bereket Simon’s reasons were not known.

Dr. Negeri’s statement also clears several spins surrounding Bereket’s move. It is now clear that “Bereket had submitted a resignation letter”, according to FanaBC.

During the historic and violent elections of May 2005 as well as in the aftermath of the late prime minister Meles Zenawi’s death, the 63-year-old

Bereket Simon was Inarguably the face of the ruling Ethiopian Peoples’ Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) and his resignation from the power circle of the ruling coalition is considered to be a major blow for EPRDF, according to anaysts, whom Awramba Times spoke to.

Last week, another prominent political figure, Abadula Gemeda, has been resigned from his top position as speaker of the house of peoples’ representative.

Abadula used to serve in several key government positions in the last two decades, including Minister of Defence and president of the Oromia regional state.

Sources: Fana BC, Addis standard and VOA Amharic