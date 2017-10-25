Ethiopia must give youth a voice, act on human rights – U.S. envoy to U.N.
Ethiopia must give its youth a voice and also act on human rights, a United States envoy has told Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn.
Nikki Haley, the United States ambassador to the United Nations on Monday met with the premier as part of a three-nation tour of Africa. Ethiopia was the first stop of a tour that will see her visit South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
At the heart of the exchanges between the two leaders was regional peace and security given the key position that Ethiopia occupies in anti-terrorism fight in the restive Horn of Africa region.
Beyond issues of security, Haley disclosed that the talks also centered on human rights and the importance of Ethiopian youth being given a voice.
The country’s largest state of Oromia has seen renewed anti-government protests, similar sentiments in late 2015 through much of 2016 led to the imposition of a state of emergency. The six-month measure eventually lasted 10 months and was lifted in August 2017.
Despite being an economic giant in the East Africa region, the country is in the bad books of international rights groups that accuse Addis Ababa of being unnecessarily high-handed in dealing with protesters and political opponents.
Source: Africa News
USA-Ethiopia relations and cooperation are at their strongest ever. I wish they rein in these lawless elements in the Diaspora who have been inciting violence in Ethiopia from their bases here in USA. The government of Ethiopia should open up continuous talks with the USA in areas of extraditions of criminals. If these elements are allowed to continue inciting violence in Ethiopia, there will be no doubt that they will do the same to innocent civilians anywhere. Look at the terms they use to describe gallant people like me from Tigray. Every one of them should be declared a terrorist. Tigres like me are meek and very religious people. We never do harm to others unless we are forced to defend ourselves. And we have been successful and victorious every time we are pushed to defend our homes and families. Just keep that in mind every time you think about going to Asmara and other hostile nations in the Middle East to pick up AK47’s. It is a good advice from the wisest man you ever had the chance to meet here.
What about the old , the middle aged , the kids and so on ? Don’t we deserve a voice regarding our human rights too?
Why is this Ambassador talking about the youth only? Why is she forgetting the other age brackets who need a voice too?