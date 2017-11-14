Is the Emergence of Social Media a Blessing or a Curse? (Zelalem Amado)
Editor’s note
———–
In 2006, both Facebook and Twitter have became available to users throughout the world. These sites remain some of the most popular social networks on the Internet since then and the power of social media can be considered nowadays as an extremely influential.
Is the emergence of these social media networking sites really a blessing or a curse, in todays world in general and here in our contry in particular? Click here to read the full amharic article by Zelalem Amado on the matter below
Journalism and communication need to be given priority in Ethiopia otherwise social media will do too much damage . that is why recently The Addis Ababa University signed a contraction deal with two local contractors for the contraction of buildings at former undergraduate School of Journalism and Communication found at Abune Petros square as well as Institute of Geophysics Space Science and Astronomy at Arat Kilo Campus.
The following article was written in Case Western University Journal in 2004 By Matthew J. McCracken a law graduate student. I have realized his insight and contracted the article by giving a new topic as follows.
The “Republic of Greater Tigrai” is coming into being soon.
.
The TPLF dominated EPRDF intentionally included Article 39 in Ethiopia’s 1994 Constitution so that the Tigray region could loot Ethiopia of its resources, use the Ethiopian military to expand the borders of Tigray, and then secede from Ethiopia. Underlying this theory is the widely held opinion that the TPLF and EPRDF are not independent organizations, but symbiotic.
The TPLF put its intentions in writing in the organization’s manifesto known as the “Republic of Greater Tigrai.”‘ Drafted by TPLF leaders in 1976, the manifesto sets forth an elaborate plan for the liberation of Tigray from Ethiopian rule.’ The plan involves two main steps: 1) re-demarcating Tigray’s borders to expand the region’s borders within Ethiopia, and 2) acquiring coastal lands within Eritrea and seceding as an independent nation.’
The EPRDF has taken several actions that seem to adhere to the plans set forth in the TPLF manifesto since it took over Ethiopia’s central government in 1991. For example, the TPLF/EPRDF has dramatically developed the Tigray region since they came to power. Before the 1991 Revolution, Tigray was territorially limited and economically underdeveloped. Tigray has successfully annexed fertile lands from the neighboring regions of Wollo and Gondar within Ethiopia.When compared with other Ethiopian provinces, Tigray has experienced disproportionate economic growth and development since 1991.
Soon after coming to power, the EPRDF established the Endowment Fund for the Rehabilitation of Tigray (or “EFFORT”) with a considerable amount of Ethiopian capital.Through the EFFORT program, the TPLF/EPRDF has diverted large quantities of government resources and international aid to Tigray.As a result, Tigray has experienced radical commercial growth while other regions of Ethiopia have stagnated.
In addition to EFFORT, several other NGO’s facilitate the economic advantage that Tigray holds over other regions of Ethiopia. These include the Relief Society of Tigray (or “REST”), initially established by the TPLF during the course of the 1991 Revolution, and the Tigray Development Association (or “TDA”), another NGO with a close relationship to the TPLF.These organizations have an increasing involvement in the commercial sector, for example, REST operates a bus service, while the TDA has become, inter alia, the owner of a travel agency based in Addis Ababa.
The diversion of Ethiopian resources to Tigray is not limited to NGOs.Other expensive projects proceeding in Tigray are not directly traceable to an NGO or the TPLF/EPRDF, but seem suspect given the troubled state of the Ethiopian economy.For example, three colleges have been built in Tigray’s capital city of Makalle: a business school, a medical school, and an engineering school. In addition, luxurious hotels have been constructed in Tigray cities like Axun. Furthermore, multiple high-rise office buildings have been constructed in Tigrayan urban centers. Interestingly, many of these buildings remain empty.Some critics have speculated that the TPLF intends these buildings to be the future centers of Tigrayan business once the region secedes from Ethiopia.
Ethiopia’s 1994 Constitution also conforms to the 1976 TPLF manifesto by giving Tigray a “legal” means for secession from Ethiopia. One might argue that by granting the right to secede to all “Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples” the TPLF limited its ability to exploit other regions of Ethiopia. After all, if other regions felt they were being exploited by the EPRDF, they would probably secede themselves. However, as this article will make clear, other regions of Ethiopia have tried to secede under Article 39, and the TPLF/EPRDF has used violence and underhanded politics in order to undermine them. In particular, the EPRDF has repeatedly suppressed calls for independence by members of the Oromo tribe and Ethio-Somalis living in the Ogaden.
The TPLF is abusing the international legal principles of democracy and self determination
in order to further their illegitimate aims. By declaring itself to be a democracy, Ethiopia has been able to secure financial aid from Western nations including the United States. Along with resources obtained from other regions within Ethiopia, this international aid has been disproportionately diverted to Tigray by the TPLF-dominated central government. Furthermore, the TPLF has used Ethiopian soldiers to fight a war against Eritrea on its behalf in an attempt to expand the borders of Tigray.
If Tigray secedes, it will leave Ethiopia in chaos. With no central leadership and stripped of its resources, Ethiopia might cease to exist. Ethiopia’s Balkanization would likely create great instability in the Horn of Africa.