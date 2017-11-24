PM Hailemariam, Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh express condolences over tragic loss of civilian lives at a mosque in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Ethiopian PM Hailemariam Desalegn and Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu have expressed their deep condolences on behalf of the people and government of Ethiopia over the tragic loss of civilian lives at a mosque in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, a statement from the Ethiopia’s ministry of foreign affairs disclosed.

According to reports, at least 235 people were killed when gunmen opened fire and bombed a mosque in Egypt’s volatile Sinai Peninsula on Friday. Government officials said 109 more had been injured in the attack — among the deadliest in Egypt’s history.

Egyptian Police sources told the Associated Press that men in four off-road vehicles opened fire on worshippers in the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Al Rawdah.

Images from inside the building showed dozens of bodies wrapped in blood-soaked cloth lined up on the carpeted floor.

In their message of condolences to their Egyptian counterparts, president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and foreign minister Sameh Shoukry, both Hailemariam and Workneh strongly condemned the terrible terror attack and expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims.