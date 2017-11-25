Ethiopia accuses Egypt of pushing colonial treaty over GERD

By Elias Meseret

(Ethionewsflash) – Ethiopia has stepped up its rhetoric against Egypt and its media today. The country’s water and irrigation minister, Eng. Sileshi Bekele, told journalists today in Addis that Egypt is pushing Ethiopia to accept a colonial treaty which he said was ‘outdated.’

The minister stressed that Ethiopia has nothing to hide when it comes to the dam as opposed to reports on some Egyptian media outlets, which he referred as reaching to 'blind conclusions.' He remarked that Egypt never consulted his country when it built various dams, but said Ethiopia has been transparent enough with the Renaissance Dam.