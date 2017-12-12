Hailemariam Appoints Special Envoys to North America, Middle East

Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has appointed today two of his administration’s stalwarts as special envoys to North America and the Middle East.

Seyoum Mesfin, a veteran diplomat who has been ambassador to China, and Girma Birru, a former ambassador to the United States, have been appointed as special envoys to the Middle East and North America, respectively. Seyoum has also served as an envoy to mediate the warring factions of South Sudan, while his assignment as an ambassador in Beijing was replaced by Brehane G. Kirstos, another veteran diplomat who has submitted his diplomatic credential to the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, last week.

Girma’s place as an ambassador in Washington has went to Kassa T. Brehan, former minister of Federal Affairs, who began his tenure two weeks ago.

Source: Addis Fortune