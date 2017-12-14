Debretsion: TPLF is Working to heal the wounds of Current political crisis along with EPRDF sister organizations

Dr. Debretsion Gebremichael, who recently was appointed as TPLF Chairman replacing outgoing Chiarman Ato Abay Weldu, gave an extended interview to local journalist covering issues ranging from TPLF reorganization and Ethiopia’s current political development.

He gave a very candid account of the recently concluded TPLF meeting internal procedures and deliberations. He emphasized the meeting was done in a very transparent manner. Dr Debretsion said the current political development in the country is worrisome and TPLF is ready to work with EPRDF sister organizations to heal the wounds! Debretsion said TPLF has recognized and accepted some of the criticism other EPRDF member organizations leveled against but the current political development is not sustainable. He said TPLF has no other plan except to face head on the ills of the country along with its partners in the EPRDF. He said in no uncertain term an eye for an eye is not the solution nor does TPLF has a plan to fight it alone. He said we will collectively overcome the problems! For more Listen to the interview on Aiga forum