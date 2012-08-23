Ethiopia After Meles (International Crisis Group)
Awramba Times (Washington DC) – The International Crisis Group (ICG) has issued a a lengthy report of Ethiopia after Meles Zenawi. According to the ICG analysis, Meles in recent years had relied ever more on repression to quell growing dissent. His successor will lead a weaker regime that struggles to manage increasing unrest unless it truly implements ethnic federalism and institutes fundamental governance reform. ICG urges the international community should seek to influence the transition actively because it has a major interest in the country’s stability. Click here to read the full report
Well informed, unbiased, and accurate analysis!
Ethiopians and the whole world are mourning the death of the late Premier, Meles Zenawi except toxic and confused diaspora and Al-shabab and its affiliates.
Those who worship their stomach mourns for
Melesziani -Graziani. He killed our people,
Land locked our country. Lastly he was giving
away land for free by displacing monasteries and
the poor. Meles is a terrorist, he will burn in he’ll.
And you will follow. You better repent mr racist.
We have lost brilliant mind.
But by following his principles,we can make our motherland the largest place!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
