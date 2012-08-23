Ethiopia After Meles (International Crisis Group)

Awramba Times (Washington DC) – The International Crisis Group (ICG) has issued a a lengthy report of Ethiopia after Meles Zenawi. According to the ICG analysis, Meles in recent years had relied ever more on repression to quell growing dissent. His successor will lead a weaker regime that struggles to manage increasing unrest unless it truly implements ethnic federalism and institutes fundamental governance reform. ICG urges the international community should seek to influence the transition actively because it has a major interest in the country’s stability. Click here to read the full report