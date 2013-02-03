Where is Assefa Chabo? (Wosenseged Gebrekidan)

Follow:
- Next story The Ethiopianists and their Contribution to Greater Ethiopia
- Previous story PM Hailemariam: Where’s the Political Reform? (Ewnetu Sime)
Ad
Awramba Tube Most Watched
Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 1:14 pm
Archives
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
Really Wosson and thank you so much. I always asked myself where Assefa Chabo hides himself since he was one of my favorite writers. As you understood I like to read his any article for it is like talking side by side with me. You know Wosson, when we missed Assefa Chabo and other best writers, we got Temesgen Dessalgne and Abe Tokichaw (the so-called ‘’writers’’ who don’t know what to write)
Thank you
Thank you Wosenseged / Endale Geta;
I’ve been looking for Gash Assefa Chabo for several years.
He used to live/write from San Jose, California. Then, he moved to the South (May be Louisiana or Mississippi?).
I also know that his younger brother (Eshetu Chabo) lives in London.
I wish Eshetu or any other person could tell us the whereabouts of Gash Assefa.
Kulfo
I think the word ‘wegagoda’ does not exactly mean the way the author tried to explain here. It was a controvercial term that weyane introduced in mid 90s and created friction among the people of the region to this date. WE-GA-GO-DA is actually an abbreviation created by combining the four nations first letters – Welayta, Gamo, Gofa, and Dawro people. These people had been living together in peace for centuries, but in the mid 90s weyane wanted to mush them together and create one language and one people out of them in order to control them easily. And they called them WEGAGODA and they even created them a political party called WEGAGODA-PDO, which would stand for WEGAGODA people democratic organization. These people were four different nations, with four distinct and different languages, and different cultures, but the weyane regime still insisited that they be one people – wegagoda people. It was a totally insane idea to mush people togther and create a new language and people, and a friction erupted among these people resulting in the death and displacement of many thousand peoples who used to live in peace together before. Of course weyane was also encouraging the fight to continue, so that it would allow it to implement its divide and conquer rule, and still to this date those people are looking at each other like enemies at times. This is how wegagoda was created, it was weyane term that did not exist.
Assefa Chabo, the great asset of Ethiopian litrature.
His brother, Eshetu, is as intelligent, witty, and nationalistic as Gashe Assefa. I have great respect for both of them. Really, where is Gashe Assefa? And when is Gashe Eshetu going to let us read his poems and other writings?
አቤት አቶ አሰፋ ሲጽፍ ደስ ሲለኝ እንደጉድ ነበር የምወደው በምን አነሳኸው ወዳጄ የጋሽ ኃይሉን (ገሞራውን) ስለማውቅ ተነፈስኩ ይሄኛው ግን የኔም ጥያቄ ጨምር ነው።አንድ ጊዜ የዛሬ ስድስት ወይም ሰባት አመት በፊት ከአንድ ሰው ጋር የጽሁፍ ልውውጥ ይዞ እንደነበር አስታውሳለሁ በመሃል በሱ ሰበብ ይሁን በሌላ ባልጽፍስ ብዬ ተማርሬ ነው የጠፋሁት ብሎ ሳን ሆሴ አካባቢ ያጋጠመውን ሰው “የትዝታ ቅምሻ” በሚል ገልጾት ጥሩ ጽሁፍ ማንበቤን አስታውሳለሁ ምን መጽሄት ላይ እንደሆን እንዳትጠይቁኝ….ስደት የማስታወስ ችሎታን የሚበላ ነቀዝ ነው።
ለማንኛውም አሰፋ ጫቦን ያያችሁ ኑ ወዲህ በሉን…የበላው ጅብ አልቾሕ ማለቱ አሳስቦናል
@A..no the word “wegagoda” means …negamo ena be akababiw temesasay kuanqua “talaku geta” malet new gashe Asefa endesafew….yehenen “wegagoda” bemil reese besafew sehufe new yetrekelen. Ersewo endalut wegagoda yemibal kuankua bedebube kelele simeta new keseru gebto yewagagodan tekekelega fechi yenegeren. Yehem be ETOP mesehate tatemo wetuale..
That was also my question for several years
To my dear friend A.
As you mentioned,the Woyane created friction among the southern people of Gamo, Gofa, Dawuro, Wolayita, and other Omotic people. That is not true!
I think you misunderstood the realty; because the story had been created at the time of Derg administration. When they the Derg members including Asefa chabo and his partners who are elite cadres and representatives of neft who are sold their identity and dignity for the sake Orthodox membership are printed the book of illiteracy campaign in 1980s in Wolayita language and that was the starting of the new division or let me say the starting point of unity.
Besides that, the division was made by self-declared king Minilik’s fear over his solders loss by the Wolyita brave people in the year 1880’s. After the war Minilik managed to convince King Tona of Wolyita to accept his rule by paying taxes and changing his religion to Orthodox. King Tona had accepted Mr. Mnilik’s request by paying taxes and by changing his religion to Orthodox and also named as T/ Hayimanot as a member of Orthodox Church. Mr. Minilik also promised to King Tona, to give an Amhara girl for marriage to strengthen the relation not to open another war with Wolayitas. That was the time Minilik divided the Wolyita people from their root Omotic people who are Gamo, Gofa, Dawuro, Dime and etc… for his own fear factor.
Yes, the wolaytas are Gamo’s , Gofa’s , Dawuro’s root clearly their language relation, the sub tribe relation ( which is divided under major tribal named as Tona, and Toma, in sub clan named as : – From Tona group : -Wolayita Mala, Gamo Mala, Gezo Mala, Qogo Mala, Boroda Mala, Qucha Mala (Malas are considered as the areas Kings family), Maka, Hiziya (Oromo related), Gudareta, Woshesha, Argama, Gezuwa, and from Toma group Degela, Wogachiya, Chinasha who are handy people who can’t marry the other group etc) , the cultural, traditional, social relation is a clear witness. Yes Wolayitas are part of Omotic people unless and otherwise if we are not changing our name and origin like Yenesew Gebre (yetwust sim) dying for the sake of neft.
We the people of Gamo, Gofa, Wolayita, Dawuro, Dime, and etc… we don’t want any neft to interfere in our mater including the ones who are sold to Amhara their identity and dignity for the sake of colonial culture, language, religion and tradition. Example. Asefa Chabo, not Eshetu, Afworq Agidew, Tadese Wolde, Pawulos Bogale, and totally they are ye Amhara rezrazs. We don’t want such people who are dying for the sake of Amhara. We can represent ourselves without any help and Watch out your mouth, you might be the next on line to be evicted.
To my dear friend A.
As you mentioned,the Woyane created friction among the southern people of Gamo, Gofa, Dawuro, Wolayita, and other Omotic people. That is not true!
I think you misunderstood the realty; because the story had been created at the time of Derg administration. When they the Derg members including Asefa chabo and his partners who are elite cadres and representatives of neft who are sold their identity and dignity for the sake Orthodox membership are printed the book of illiteracy campaign in 1980s in Wolayita language and that was the starting of the new division or let me say the starting point of unity.
Besides that, the division was made by self-declared king Minilik’s fear over his solders loss by the Wolyita brave people in the year 1880’s. After the war Minilik managed to convince King Tona of Wolyita to accept his rule by paying taxes and changing his religion to Orthodox. King Tona had accepted Mr. Mnilik’s request by paying taxes and by changing his religion to Orthodox and also named as T/ Hayimanot as a member of Orthodox Church. Mr. Minilik also promised to King Tona, to give an Amhara girl for marriage to strengthen the relation not to open another war with Wolayitas. That was the time Minilik divided the Wolyita people from their root Omotic people who are Gamo, Gofa, Dawuro, Dime and etc… for his own fear factor.
Yes, the wolaytas are Gamo’s , Gofa’s , Dawuro’s root clearly their language relation, the sub tribe relation ( which is divided under major tribal named as Tona, and Toma, in sub clan named as : – From Tona group : -Wolayita Mala, Gamo Mala, Gezo Mala, Qogo Mala, Boroda Mala, Qucha Mala (Malas are considered as the areas Kings family), Maka, Hiziya (Oromo related), Gudareta, Woshesha, Argama, Gezuwa, and from Toma group Degela, Wogachiya, Chinasha who are handy people who can’t marry the other group etc) , the cultural, traditional, social relation is a clear witness. Yes Wolayitas are part of Omotic people unless and otherwise if we are not changing our name and origin like Yenesew Gebre (yetwust sim) dying for the sake of neft.
We the people of Gamo, Gofa, Wolayita, Dawuro, Dime, and etc… we don’t want any neft to interfere in our mater including the ones who are sold to Amhara their identity and dignity for the sake of colonial culture, language, religion and tradition. Example. Asefa Chabo, not Eshetu, Afworq Agidew, Tadese Wolde, Pawulos Bogale, and totally they are ye Amhara rezrazs. We don’t want such people who are dying for the sake of Amhara. We can represent ourselves without any help.
WHY DO YOU DELETED MY EARLIER COMMENT AND SAY AT LEAST PUT IT AS IT IS DELETED.
Indeed “wegagoda” Let me borrow the quote of Mark Twain
” When we remember we are all mad, the mysteries disappear and life stands explained”
Yet yehone ya yedbub warka,,,,,
Thank u Wosenseged,
Halaka Assafa neni lo deay.Tayadassa
woyza ke Tukka.
tsosa gelata. Ta loo da ays. nenis?
Tani loo SILASSE galatta.Chanchi nena lamotsene.Aga tayopa nuni nena koyose.
Dorbo Amat,tayopa tsaafa,chencha sharay nena lamostene.
I googled Ato Assefa’s name and found out the following info at: http://www.mylife.com/assefachabo
“AssefaChabo was born in 1942. Assefa currently lives in San Jose, California. Before that, Assefa lived in Dallas, TX in 2009. Before that, Assefa lived in Garland, TX from 2005 to 2007.”
I miss my grand father
I followed Ato Asefa chabo’s interview’s all three series. I respectfuly disagree his few points. Oromo migration from south all the way to Gondar is nothing but Bahiray’s biases against Oromos. The only Oromos who battled Amharas & conquered Gondar & Gojjam were Wollo Oromos which they themselves got defeated after Ras wube asked Amaras assistances to defeat Moslem Oromos. If you look into Oromos lifestyle & grade even today they never formed one sold army to confront Amhara regions. never happened such unity was an issue. Even today, Gabras Oromos vs Boranas, Garri versus Gujji or Gujji vs Arsi Oromos rivalries are common let alone 15th centuary! Oromo migration is one great myth fabricated to claim fertile Oromos land by Abyssinians. Wollo which at last literally dismated, the surviving few took assimilations due to harsh united Abysinians took against the yejju dynasty. The rest Oromos desires & ambitions never to move from its birthplace! Even Wollo Oromos were massacred at their ancestorial regions which the rest of Oromo linage had learned in last 60 years. united Abysinians post wube proposals have killed over 100,000 wollo Oromos to the witnesses claim as close as 35 years human skeletons littered Dessie areas from those wars.
Let alone, all Oromos uniting to attack Abysinia, the rest of Oromos had no clue, Wollo dynsty ever ruled Abysinia in an era where Shewan Oromos don’t know wollo nor other acknowlege the existances of Wolegas in the west. Had Oromos political awarenesses are as good as today, Wollo Oromos would have huge backing to keep Gondar as its conquered upto today. The way Oromos live, & wage wars plus communications, transportations, feeling of moving from one regions were not conducive. Oromos own billions of cattles, each family up to 1000 or more and no Oromo would travel years in poor & treacarious of the North to conqer horrible landscapes of the North, it was overily exaggurated bogus history.
Asefa Chebo is great man but made some fetal assumptions in regards of Oromo history. Traditionally Oromos are indipendats thinkers compared to the Abyssinians. Abyssinians are systematic invaders with gradual destruction of their neighboring nations, while Promos never act as unisons to destroy others. If Gujji Oromos war with Games its over petty disputes such as borders or rivers which get resolved by local elders.
Oromo cultural adoptions are more egaliteranism than Abyssinia. Wolegas defended their borders & rights with no help from other Oromos per Abyssinian invations. So did the Wollos who pushed back Abyssinians who attacked their dynasty even ruling them at Gondar during Atse Fassiladis rule. By no means other Oromos involved in supporting such rule. No facts of evidances support it. Whatever Northern Oromos did to defend their homeland of Wollo they know over 10000 years was credited to only Wollo.
The myth of Aba Bahirey’s fable story was not supported. Oromos never united attacked Abyssinia driving them of their lands. This is actually total fabrications of fable myths in the minds of people of Habesha extractions. For Promos to unite against Abyssinia, they should have superb technological upper hands to communicate back & forth. No roads nor transportations of modern natures. We are talking 15th century Africa not 21st February Europe. They’ve to modern weapons, air crafts to mount such invasions, non could validate this.
The third & fourth factors are Promos own philosophy did not allow then , they just drop their millions cattle & family in Bale & ride to attack often starving tough landscapes Abyssinia. Many works disprove the Habesha claims of the so called “The Great Calls Migrations”! Times, techs, medias, information sharing were not in favour of uniting all Oromos. Had this was the case there wouldn’t be any Abyssinia at all. Even today Promos are not that wreck less ruthless invaders. All fingers point towards the Abyssinians invasions towards the South East unabated in massive droves in last 300 years up to present. I believe Asefa failed to deduct from all these that the migrations of mythical nature was in fact clever bogus claims.
Let’s face the facts
——————
People do move from their ancestorial country to better conditioned for survival areas, as noticed in thousands years of human migrations. According to well orchastrated what many question & almost unlikely to never took place is “The not so great Oromo migration of of the 15th century”. What
Were the incentives for such, the so called mass migrations to Abyssinia? Abyssinia, let alone in 15th century, even today is not ideal, or lists of places any Southerners will lists on their itenraries! Its all due to unbearable, unfavourable geographical locations of country known back then, its inconcievable to even move 700 miles with their lively-hoods crossing difficult ragged mountains into the said North? Some rare expeditions done by western explorers mention the existances of Wollo Oromos side by side with Tigreans & Amharas. From
All scientific, rational reasons, the Aba Bahrey & others who wrote such huge migrations that never, ever took place was cleverly drafted fables,bogus myths embellished theories for reasons. The intents of such myths were to justify, Northerners subsequents Biblical mass migrations that is flooding southwards in last 200 years, with no lights at the ends!
The conflicts these writers embellished as “The not so Huge Oromo migrations” were only between the Oromos who occopy Wollo, Tigray, Amhara areas before any history side by side with cushitic Agaw families defending their homelands, from new encroachments.
Asefa or any History gurus, come out defend yourself. You wouldn’t pay me enough to move to Abyssinia, let alone in 16th century even today. To prove my arguments even people who can walk are escaping out of Abyssinia day & night to find their lottery somewhere in south.
The so great history may be nothing tactical fables!
Lets question the untachable topics?
———————–///———
I do know that asking the “forbidden” rational questions in Ethiopia does lead to loss of life, liberty, including the societies or an individuals rights to exists! Many brave souls who dared to challenge by asking straight up rational political yet rational issues had judged to be killed by hit & run cars, others flown to 145 degree heat of Dellol depressions thrown into blazing volcanic Lavas! After all this is in “Ethiopia” touching forbidden political topics are often hotter than Dellol’s volcanic lavas! I direct my questions to those who do not fit in as true Ethiopians but smothered into third or less status as such. Do we have to abadone our God given languages, traditions to accommodate & become who never been? Whose idea is it? why so? Particularily when infact the inforcers happen to be meager minority that chose to leave their homelands & destiney back, came to my people? if these infircing minority would like to preserve their languages, why don’t go back to their original home & do it?
For fairenesses this is why, we insist Blacks on blacks colonial subjugations have taken this country to many unnecessy wars that is taking lives!
sick of seeing oximoronic views forcefully imposed by voluntarily migrated falks!
have you guys forgotten the dark side of Assefa’s history, that he was one of derge;s sadistic killer cadres? His hand is soaked with the blood of innocent Ethiopians awaiting people’s justice. If you are deceived by his incarceration due to derges internal power struggle that is irrelevant with the truth of his history. Dare to know the full picture when dealing with cadres of derge era.