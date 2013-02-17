Teddy Afro awarded a commendation from the mayor of San Jose

by · February 17, 2013

Tags:

admin

Awramba Times is a US based online journal providing up-to-date news and analysis about Ethiopia email us: editor@awrambatimes.com

You may also like...

13 Responses

  1. California lurker says:
    February 18, 2013 at 5:35 pm

    Teddy is married to an Eritrean wife same as his highness Hailemariam Desalegn. For the rest of us Ethiopians that try to co-exist with Eritreans peacefully our kindness get taken for weakness by eritreans all the time. Eritreans in the diaspora act like our friends until they see an opportunity to bring out their hatred towards us.It never fails when we take our guards down thrusting them they bring out their vicious hate towards us.San Jose , Oakland , San Francisco and so on which is called the bay area got the most number of Eritreans outside Eritrea so I know what I am talking about.Basically Eritreans are our “freinmy”.

    Reply
    • Dawit( Down Under ) says:
      February 20, 2013 at 5:50 am

      California lurker,

      What the hell is wrong with you ? Teddy has always been preaching and singing love ,peace, passion and affection.It is a no-brainer that your cloudy Eyeglasses are completely covered with blind hatred.
      You’ve got a few roos loose in the top paddock.

      Reply
    • Joe says:
      April 26, 2013 at 8:07 pm

      @ Cali Lurker Hailemariam us not married to an Eritrean wife she is from wolayeta get your facts straight please

      Reply
  2. Muni ra says:
    February 19, 2013 at 5:01 pm

    Ethio-Eritrea Peace Negotiation
    Trials :

    # 50th times by PM Zenawi

    # 51st round by PM. Desalegne

    # 52nd final & binding trial by Artist Teddy Afro & his Eritrean Wife will be kicked out !

    Reply
  3. betty says:
    February 19, 2013 at 5:11 pm

    Give and Take Principle:

    Ethiopia:

    Gave Teddy Afro & in return took Amleset Muche

    Eritrea:

    Gave Amleset Muche & in return took Teddy Afro

    Lol

    Reply
  4. Mahlet Asefa says:
    February 23, 2013 at 4:50 pm

    “Ethiopian pop star”? Haha Ooooooooooo Hahaha BESAK HODEN AMEMEGN!! I’m so Mesmerised by this phrase at the beginning of this post. POP STAR or POOP STAR, I wonder which one you meant to type.
    Do you even know the meaning of pop star? OK i’ll tell you, I don’t know it too, but I’m 100% sure it does not mean a LOSER AZMARI ok. So get your facts right.
    And it is no surprise that Ethio-haters are all around the world giving each other awards, AWARID, if u know what I mean. So please keep making us lough, I like desperate DIASPORA HUMOUR. Lol

    Reply
    • Dawit(Dawit's Under) says:
      February 24, 2013 at 11:36 am

      Mahlet Asefa,

      Could you please tell us What the meaning of a Pop Star is ?
      Tnx to your disgusting ear to ear laughter , your middle name (“blind hater ” ) is written in capital letters in your wide open mouth.

      Let me finish by blessing ( cursing ) you , ” May all your Chooks turn into Emus and kick your dunny down.”

      Reply
    • Biko says:
      March 27, 2013 at 10:06 pm

      Look at you! you wirte a lame opinion and you want it to be a fact. What you wrote can only be described as an insult and you are proud of it. If you think others are wrong and you are write, then start from the man/woman in the mirror. Don’t try to undermine the achievements of others just because you don’t have the ability to do anything, but complain and hate.

      Reply
  5. see Habesh As One says:
    March 4, 2013 at 6:33 am

    To be honest Ethiopian from Tigray get made when they see other Ethiopian with Ertrian ? why?

    Reply
  6. yoyoethio says:
    May 10, 2013 at 1:14 am

    YOU PEOPEL TALKING ABOUT ONE OR TWO INDIVIDUAL PEOPEL …FORGET ABOUT ETHIOPIA AND ERTRIA…TALK ABOUT THE TRIBAL AND POLITICAL PROBLEM WITHIN ETHIOPIA …THE TRIBAL AND CIVIL WAR IN ETHIOPIA IS IMMENENT SO WE HAVE TO TRY TO FOCUS ON THIS ISSUES….THIS WAR WILL BE HAPPENING SOONER SO WE GOT TO LET THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO KNOW ABOUT IT….DONT YOU SEE WHAT HAPPEN IN SOMMALIA REEGION BEETWEEN OROMOS AND SOMALIAN TRIBE? DONT YOU SEE WHAT HAPPEN BETWEEN AMHARA AND GUMEZE TRIBE? THIS IS HOW THE RUWANDAN GENOCIDE STARTED AND THE CAUSE OF MORE THAN A MILLION PEOPEL DEATH….BLIVE IT OR NOT IT WILL HAPPEN IN ETHIOPIA UNLESE WE FIND A WAY OF SOLUTION.

    Reply
  7. Yodit says:
    May 27, 2013 at 4:13 pm

    Ethiopians should not thrust Eritreans. Never! They have been hating and will always continue to hate Ethiopians.If they could they will put all Ethiopians in gas chambers.Their hatred towards Ethiopians is the same as how Nazi hated the Jews. Only a foolish Ethiopian would consider Eritreans as family, brothers,cousins or friends.

    Reply
  8. Sami says:
    June 5, 2013 at 4:26 pm

    Yodit.. I don’t hate u or your people… Most of my friends are from Ethiopia.. we are cousins and our similarities cannot be denied. It’s time we buried our hatred for the good of God, our children and our people. Are we not religious people??? Love thy neighbor’s

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

Ad

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Awramba Tube Most Watched

Ethiopian Postal Service Enterprise

Friday, January 27, 2017, 11:41 am