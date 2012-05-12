Geldof urges more tolerance for Ethiopia civil society

by · May 12, 2012

admin

Awramba Times is a US based online journal providing up-to-date news and analysis about Ethiopia email us: editor@awrambatimes.com

You may also like...

4 Responses

  1. Henok says:
    May 13, 2012 at 8:08 am

    Gildof is waking from his ………after 21 years of sleepin over the truth!

    Reply
  2. Tenager Ewnetu says:
    May 13, 2012 at 8:49 am

    Mr. Geldof !

    Wellcome to the real world Ethiopians live in.

    However, I find your statment to be self contradictory.

    How could you belive ” Meles is INTELIGENT & UNDERSTANDS GOVERNMENT” while he has no grasp on the simple form of GOVERNMENT ? By THE People, For THE People, To THE People and use force divide and rule, lie, oversee the most corupt and opeque government in the 21st Century.

    You got one thing correct. At the end The People will overthrow him. That is inevitable. I am only worried after how much damage and how best to replace his antiqueted system.

    Thank You ! Keep evolving !

    Reply
  3. oll says:
    May 13, 2012 at 10:24 pm

    Geldof has used a diplomatic language to describe meles, the cameleon. what actually Geldof is saying is that meles is a big liar who is well versed in the language of the west about democracy and knows how to please his funders. Meles might be a canny wolf who knows how to skin a cat. But that is all he is: a liar, hateful, and one full of resentment.

    Reply
  4. Daamat ethiopia says:
    April 23, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Well, who are you barking about the Gildof’s comment. The dergue roughage’s have not non-turning the stone to destabilize the nation but they could not never ever’!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

Ad

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Awramba Tube Most Watched

Ethiopian Postal Service Enterprise

Monday, April 24, 2017, 5:45 am