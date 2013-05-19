The EPRDF-dominated parliament has begun lambasting government reports; unlike previous times
Listening to performance reports before the completion of every fiscal year is one of the tasks of Parliament. However, the trend that is being observed in the House is an unprecedented one. The Ethiopian Peoples’ Revolutionary Democratic Front-dominated Parliament dominated assembly of lawmakers has begun challenging and criticizing government reports and anything they deem inappropriate unlike previous times.
This was witnessed on Thursday when the minister of Communication and Information Technology, Debretsion Gebremichael (Ph.D.) was presenting the 10-month work performance to which most of the reports focused on the success he said was achieved in the Telecom service. But the MPs were critical of the report.
While highlighting the work performance of Ethio Telecom, which is responsible to the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Debretsion reported that the number of mobile subscriber in the current month of the fiscal year had reached 22.4 million while the plan was to make it at least 23.86 million by the end of the year. Read More
Mr. Admin.
There is nothing new. In the prvious or the current parliment, reports were heavily critized by parliment members.
you see, It only tells us that you had never been following parliment disscussion and for the last many years you were, I guess you were reporting your perception than the facts…
But one thing is good here, you started to open your eyes and quiry the facts…
Keep up this good work.
@eden
We have to give credit to h/Mariam as he is now getting comfortable on his chiar and started to know who is who.
I think this guy will play strait forward and fight with this hodam corrupt leba ministers.
unlike melas who been playing smart game with out confronting any of his chosen one.
forget the ESAT politics about race bla bla and if he want to make change all policies are comes out from parliament and TPLF only have 36 chairs from 550 that means around 5% so no excuse is for him not to make change.
if you see the ministers the ratio is the same TPLF is only 8% of the minister seats.
So the G7 talks about this amount of Generals bla bla won’t have any impact if H/Mariam really want to use his power as he is the hear of the military as well.
i hope good things to come in the future if h/mariam stand for the truth.
Bendo, I think you were right when you say Hailemariam is the hear of the military. Yes he hears and conducts what the tplf military tells him. After all, it’s them who gave him his seat and it’s them who will and can take it away when ever they are willing.
Why don’t this Debretsion talk about his main job as a information jamming goon and how much he spends to jam the free press and internet uses in Ethiopia. The reason why he stays in his post is because he jams free press medias like tv , radio , internet and so on from reaching Ethiopians. He is basically responsible for making sure Ethiopians stay in the dark without any societal,economical and political information regarding their country except the lies manufactured by the regime .He is TPLF politburo member and information technology minister, tasked with jamming who travels regularly to the U.S. and Europe to invest his loot, owns shares in companies that work on projects for his minstry , also has several real estate properties in Arizona.
Blame Melese and not Debretsion. Debretsion is a foot soldier and has nothing to do with the jamming business. Meles did give the order. Even fter his death he does give the order through parliament.
Dawit, thank you for sharing this news. You are doing a good job!
… decorating positive image rather than questioning fundamental questions!!
What is new about the report presented by this kid?? (Debrekiristos who hold unprecedented position to hold our people in darkness).
Dawit we know that the regime can not privatized Tele because they will loose of controlling and sensoring!!!!! Once the late crime minister addressed to African leaders how unprepared he was to go over 20% of mobile coverage simple fear of loosing control over the people. This are the people who never gave us a choice but their choice is the only choice for 80m people.
This corrupted rotten former gorella fighters should give the position to capable hands of Ethiopians.
Yilma Bekele figured it out
Why is the Woyane party so busy and why is the party pushing its cadres to be super active?
what make the illegal regime work overtime ?
Yilma Bekele didn’t look far to see why the government is acting very nervous.
Conclusion/Dream/Illusion:
*** It looks like for a change the progressive forces are on the attack and the reactionary regime is on the defense.
*** Believe me this is a rare occurrence and shows the realignment of forces in our country.
Something odd happened here. We did not follow the script. For the first time we were able to connect the dots and see the whole picture.
*** The progressive forces decided to link ethnic cleansing, Abune Petros and our Political prisoners’ situation as one.
According to Yilma Bekele alike;
*** It looks like EPRDF is on the verge of Collapse
*** It looks like the parliament will debate for Eskinder Nega & Elias Kifle to make Information Minister
*** It looks like ESAT will surpass BBC, Aljazeera, CNN,…etc
*** It looks like…
It looks like…
It looks like…
**It looks like EPRDF will stay on power for a long long time, not entirely because of its greatness but because of the unbelievably idiotic and highly disfunctional disintegrated opposition that come and go every election season. Shame….**it looks like
Yea, Ethiopia is becoming more and more exciting and an interesting Nation. Democracy is finally being understood by the people.
A few years back people thought that Democracy meant you can write any Bulshit in magazines or you can announce Jenocide and war with your writting just like that Filthy Eskinder Nega did. But now there is hope for Ethiopia after all. Although it was tough getting through our YEBESEBESE Culture, EPRDF did an Amazing job in educating and nurturing its people of the true meaning of democracy. And its what is also going on in our Parliament and that is how we ensure Ethiopias Greatness.
God bless you our leaders. We shall for ever be thankful.
@Mahlel,
No, you like it or not, Tplf / Eprdf is collapsing with the help of its lies and crimes. It has no viable, longlasting and sustainable root. What you are talking about seems your dreams or daydreams emanating from you fear and panic.
Our culture was not rotten “yebesebese” as you said. It is only being made to spoil during the time of Weyane and from individuals who originate from such family background without knowing and understanding selfrespect and respect for others. Ethiopians are and were poor but their culture was not “yebesebese”.
ያው እኮ ነው! ምንም ነገር ሰርታቹ የማታውቁ ግለሰቦች፣ ኣገር ነፃ ያወጡትና ድህነትን ለማሸነፍ እየታገሉ ያሉትን …..! ለዚህ ኣይደል “ኣህያ የሌለው በቅሎ ይንቃል” የሚባለው!
Hummmmmmm! “Yea, Ethiopia is becoming more and more exciting and an interesting Nation. Democracy is finally being understood by the people.”
In dumb woyane dream or corrupt opportunist cadre style yes!!! Cadre does not have its own life and mind!!
Puppets in parliament asked pre-meditated questions to their head-master or inventor means democracy in Ethiopia?! You think the rest of Ethiopians can not analyse deeper than your thought? You must be an idiot wishy-wishy cadre.
Only under 2% of ethiopains have access to spied mobile net work! You think Ethiopians don’t know the rate of access and relative freedom in the rest of africa?!
Ethiopia is growing more excitig for the dectators and you cronies as far as it remians milk-cow for you. One day all your dreams will be over. Mark my word. That day will be bad for you and your masters!!
Dawit
So,what do you want to say?
I don’t understand why people, otherwise created with their good minds and fully capable of speaking the truth, keep doing all it takes to justify the world they live in is the only one out there. It is absolute rubbish and an insult to democracy to say that the TPLF rubber stamp parliament is a democratic institution. It is a creature of the TPLF and all the pawns collected there were not put there to exercise democracy but to make sure that TPLF political, social, economic and other interests were kept safe. What is this so called progress the so called TPLF minister was talking about anyway— if more people were using mobile phones than ever, how on earth could that credit go to the TPLF ruled regime? Did the TPLF give any money to those subscribers to buy those phones? Mobile phone quality still remains one of the worst on earth, the number tabled by the warlord to parliament has been exponentially exaggerated and the country still remains one of the rogue nations like North Korea, Iran and Venezuela who frequently jam telephone and internet lines to spy on Ethiopians. If Ethiopia were indeed a democracy, the TPLF Minister should have been found in contempt of Parliament for lying in a Public legislature. But lying is not a problem for the TPLF. It is in the DNA of the party starting from their Dedebit days to this day. If the sort of Democracy they are talking about is the TPLF invented Revolutionary Democracy—-that is nowhere else tested on earth and it may be so. We in the West don’t understand that. But real democracy is about respecting public institutions and also about taking responsibility and resigning from Public office when any kind of abuse of public office surfaces. Democracy requires that there be checks and balances and Ethiopia’s rubber stamp Parliament— that breathes with TPLF lung just as the stooge Prime Minister handpicked by the Warlords to protect their interests, can’t be blamed for failing to exercise democracy and Parliamentary procedure because a significant number of them were elected through vote rigging, bribery, intimidation and ballot fixing.
ታጠቅ
ሁሌ ብዙ ታወራለህ ሆኖም ግን ለኛ ይቅርና ላንተ ከEPRDF የተሻለ የፖለቲካ ድርጅት የለህም! የተሞከረ ይኼ የፖለቲካ ድርጅት ኢትዮጵያን ሊያስኬድ ይችላል የምትለው ኣንድም የለህም!የናንተ የፖለቲካ ጅርጅት ምንም ዓይነት የፀና ዓላማ ስለሌላቸው ሲመሰረቱና ሲፈርሱ ነው የምናየው! G7 ETNC…እና ሌሎች በውጭ ያሏቹ የፖለቲካ ድርጅት ተብየዎች ምንም የሚያስማማ ነገር ስለሌላቸውና ዓላማ ቢስ ስለሆኑ ከቅንጅት ተበታትነው የወጡ ናቸው! ኣሜሪካና ኣውሮጳ ቁጭ ተብሎ እኔ ስልጣን ካልያዝኩ ማለት ዴሞክራሲያዊ ነውን? ኢህኣዴግ እኮ በድህነት በስብሳ የተጣለች ኢትዮጵያ እኮ ነው የተረከበው! የጥላቻ ፖለቲካቹ እስካሁን ምንም ኣላስገኘላቹም ለወደፊቱም ምንም ኣያስገኝላቹም! የናንተ ፖለቲካ ለኢትዮጵያ ጉዳት እንጂ ምንም ጥቅም የለውም!
ዴሞክራሲያዊ ለመሆን ከታች ከቀበሌ ህዝብን በማገልገል መጀመር ያስፈልጋል! በዴሞክራሲያዊ የሆኑ ሃገራትም ከታች ጀምሮ ህዝብን ያገለገለ እንጂ ማዶ ሆኖ ያለቀሰ ኣይመርጡም! የናንተ ነገር ግን ዴሞክራሲና ነፃነት የሚለውን ጥሬ ቃል ካልሆነ በስተቀር በውስጣቹ ቅንጣት ታህል የዴሞክራሲ ፅንሰ ሃሳብ እንደሌላቹ ከሁለመናቹ ለማወቅ ችለናል! ለዚህም ነው ከጥላቻ በስተቀር ሌላ ለውጥ የማታሳዩት!
ዎያነዎች እንደሆነ የትግራይ ልጆች ናቸውና ማንም ሊነካቸው ኣይችልም!
ኣስታውስ! በጥላቻ የተገኘ የፖለቲካ ለውጥ ኣላየንም ፣ የሚገኝ ነገርም ኣይኖርም! ስለዚህ ኣህያ የሌለው በቅሎ ይንቃል ሆናቹ ነው እንጂ ከጥላቻ በስተቀር ምንም ነገር የላቹም! ጨው ለራስህ ብለህ ጣፍጥ ኣለዚያ ድንጋይ ነህ ተብለህ ትወረወራለህ!
putting the number of cell phone # as a success it is not the susses of eth telle it is the success of technology of the world. the point is what they do for the users as a service provider. the land line phone didn’t work properly even the big cities the cost of talk no change the service is even less than the other countries hard to talk from out side of eth i don’t in side i guess it might be the same so, where is improvement it is going back wards compare to the time change. they are successful only on jamming ESAT and voa for some time that is it
is it a surprise that the creators of Gada, to the most part know that there was a democracy in today’s Geo-political Ethiopia as far back as just a 120 years ago.
that is before the habashit, who don’t even have a decent culture of discussion with their parents came into the seen and now…
a parliament that speaks gets a headline.
at this pace, it is perhaps best to tear this savage collection called ethiopia into its respected pieces so that modicum of development and human rights takes place at least in the southern portion of ethiopia.
this article is a testimony to the claim that geo-political ethiopia can never be democratized.
The real test is if the House of Representative could fire Debretsion for incompetence and corruption. This is only a sideshow to make it appear tplf is challenged.
Pls to consider and identification every judgment for all thoughts . Dr.