The EPRDF-dominated parliament has begun lambasting government reports; unlike previous times

Listening to performance reports before the completion of every fiscal year is one of the tasks of Parliament. However, the trend that is being observed in the House is an unprecedented one. The Ethiopian Peoples’ Revolutionary Democratic Front-dominated Parliament dominated assembly of lawmakers has begun challenging and criticizing government reports and anything they deem inappropriate unlike previous times.

This was witnessed on Thursday when the minister of Communication and Information Technology, Debretsion Gebremichael (Ph.D.) was presenting the 10-month work performance to which most of the reports focused on the success he said was achieved in the Telecom service. But the MPs were critical of the report.

While highlighting the work performance of Ethio Telecom, which is responsible to the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Debretsion reported that the number of mobile subscriber in the current month of the fiscal year had reached 22.4 million while the plan was to make it at least 23.86 million by the end of the year. Read More